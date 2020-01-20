Police chief: UW gun ban not enforced in ‘open spaces’

LARAMIE — A regulation banning firearms on the University of Wyoming’s campus, which has become the subject of a high-profile lawsuit, isn’t as restrictive as it might appear at first blush, UW Chief of Police Mike Samp said in court this week.

Guns are not allowed in campus buildings or other enclosed “facilities,” like War Memorial Stadium, but the regulation does not extend to “open spaces” on campus, he said.

The university’s regulation on firearms states that “no dangerous weapon may be stored or carried in or upon university facilities.

“Any person carrying a dangerous weapon in a University facility is required to relinquish the weapon to the UW Police Department voluntarily or upon request,” the regulation states.

However, that same regulation says that policy also applies “all use of University buildings and grounds and equipment.”

That use of the term “grounds” — defined by the regulation as all of UW’s “real property” — has led gun advocates, and their attorney in the lawsuit against UW, to assume that UW officials would not tolerate firearms anywhere on campus.