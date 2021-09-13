 Skip to main content
Police investigating disappearance of woman in Grand Teton National Park
Authorities are investigating the disappearance of a woman thought to have last been in Grand Teton National Park in late August.

Gabby Petito, 22, of Blue Point, New York, set out on a summer road trip with her boyfriend in a camper van in early July.

Petito’s family reported her missing to authorities on Saturday after not hearing from her for about two weeks, according to a news release by police in Suffolk County, New York.

In a video uploaded to their Youtube channel on Aug. 19, Petito and her boyfriend say they journeyed from Florida to New York and Utah before arriving in Wyoming.

The pair were travelling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03, according to Suffolk County law enforcement. The van has since been recovered.

In an interview with Fox News, Petit’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, said she last spoke with her daughter on Aug. 25. She received texts from her on Aug 27 and 30, but doesn’t know if her daughter sent them since they did not actually speak together on those days.

Petito is white, with blue eyes and blonde hair. Suffolk County police describe her as 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 110 pounds. She has multiple tattoos, including a triangle with flowers on her left arm and the words “let it be” on her right arm.

The Suffolk County Police Department is leading the investigation.

Anyone who may have information related to the investigation may contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477.

