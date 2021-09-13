Police investigating disappearance of woman in Grand Teton National Park

Authorities are investigating the disappearance of a woman thought to have last been in Grand Teton National Park in late August.

Gabby Petito, 22, of Blue Point, New York, set out on a summer road trip with her boyfriend in a camper van in early July.

Petito’s family reported her missing to authorities on Saturday after not hearing from her for about two weeks, according to a news release by police in Suffolk County, New York.

In a video uploaded to their Youtube channel on Aug. 19, Petito and her boyfriend say they journeyed from Florida to New York and Utah before arriving in Wyoming.

The pair were travelling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03, according to Suffolk County law enforcement. The van has since been recovered.

In an interview with Fox News, Petit’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, said she last spoke with her daughter on Aug. 25. She received texts from her on Aug 27 and 30, but doesn’t know if her daughter sent them since they did not actually speak together on those days.