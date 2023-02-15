A Laramie church elder received a trespass warning from police in December after he showed up in his car outside the University of Wyoming sorority that admitted a transgender woman whom he targeted in a sign days earlier, emails between university administration and staff show.

The encounter occurred only hours before the university suspended Todd Schmidt’s tabling privileges for a year for naming the student on a sign that challenged her gender identity. But the school says the trespass warning did not factor into its decision.

Schmidt did not respond to calls from the Star-Tribune for comment by deadline for publication.

While the university has previously acknowledged the tabling incident involving Schmidt, emails obtained by the Star-Tribune in a public records request revealed for the first time that Schmidt had shown up in his car outside the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority five days later.

“This afternoon our staff was called to the [Kappa Kappa Gamma] sorority in reference to additional activity related to Friday’s Union incident,” University of Wyoming Police Chief Michael Samp wrote in a Dec. 7 email to university officials, including General Counsel Tara Evans. “The preacher in that case showed up outside the sorority in his vehicle and started asking questions about the house leadership. Our staff located Schmidt and issued him a trespass warning for that location.”

A female student who was not part of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority called police from sorority row at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 7, a police call log included in the records request shows.

University of Wyoming spokesperson Chad Baldwin said this week that Schmidt, who has preached at the campus for years and is a Laramie Faith Community Church elder, had asked the student's "opinion about a biological male being a part of a sorority." The student asked to be left alone several times, but Schmidt persisted with questions until she walked away, Baldwin said.

Sign controversy

In September, the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority accepted a transgender student into its ranks, becoming the first sorority to do so in the university's history, the UW Branding Iron first reported. News of the sorority's acceptance of a transgender student soon spread across state and national media.

On Dec. 2, Schmidt set up a table at the University of Wyoming's union breezeway with a sign targeting the transgender student. The sign stated that "God Created Male and Female and [the student’s name] is a male." A university official told Schmidt to remove the student’s name. He complied and was allowed to stay in the breezeway.

The breezeway incident followed what multiple people in the UW community have said is a pattern of behavior for Schmidt that spans over a decade, interviews and emails turned over with the public records request show.

Students have told the Star-Tribune that Schmidt is well known for making “inflammatory” remarks about LGBTQ issues and persistently approaching students who don’t want to engage in conversation. Emails from alumni and staff to UW administrators reiterate similar descriptions of his reputation on campus.

The Dec. 2 incident, however, was the first time Schmidt had named a specific student on a sign, Schmidt previously told the Star-Tribune. He said he chose to do so because the student was already well known.

Schmidt called the directive to take down the student's name from his sign a violation of his free speech rights and maintained that he doesn’t hate anyone, but is trying to preach the Gospel.

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said in a Dec. 5 message to the UW community that while Schmidt "engaged in heated exchanges with students and perhaps others throughout the afternoon, these interactions were not in obvious violation of UW policies."

Seidel's initial message regarding the tabling incident was met with considerable condemnation from the UW community for not taking stronger action against Schmidt. Many said that his singling out of the student could be a safety concern, particularly given the current political climate around transgender issues. Seidel issued another message on Dec. 7 announcing that UW administration had decided to suspend Schmidt's tabling rights for a year.

Call to police

Schmidt had received the trespass warning shortly before the school announced the suspension of his tabling privileges, the emails show.

The University of Wyoming Police Department's daily activity report for Dec. 7, which was included in the records request, shows that the police department received a call around 2 p.m. from the student Schmidt had encountered on sorority row. One officer responded and ultimately asked Schmidt to come to the University of Wyoming Police Department, where he was issued a notice of trespass, Baldwin said. That notice was a warning, Samp indicated in his email.

According to Baldwin, Schmidt said he was doing a DoorDash delivery on sorority row.

Schmidt did not get out of his car and approach the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, or have any interactions with the sorority's students, according to Baldwin.

Baldwin said university police increased patrols in the area in response to the incident, something which he said is standard practice. There continues to be extra patrols in the area.

According to Baldwin, Schmidt has had four other interactions with university police before: three as a suspect in disturbances, and one as a subject of harassment. Schmidt has not received citations or other warnings from university police.

Baldwin said that the trespass incident didn't impact or inform the school administration's decision to suspend Schmidt's tabling rights.

"Per the Wyoming Union Policies and Operating Procedures, Schmidt will be eligible to return to reservation-making in the breezeway in spring 2024, with the continued expectation of adhering to the Wyoming Union and university policies," Baldwin said in an email.

Though Schmidt is barred from tabling in the Wyoming Union for a year, he is still allowed on other parts of UW’s campus. On Dec. 9, following the suspension of his tabling rights, the Star-Tribune encountered Schmidt preaching outside the Wyoming Union in Simpson Plaza, one of the campus’ First Amendment zones.

