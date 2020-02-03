307 Politics: Barrasso, the impeachment slayer

If any Republicans in the U.S. Senate were more confident than Wyoming’s junior Sen. John Barrasso that last week’s impeachment trial against Donald Trump will end in anything but acquittal, they certainly didn’t show it.
For those watching from the sidelines, Barrasso was the face of the Republican case against impeachment in the trial’s closing days, stressing his party’s unity in the fight against Senate Democrats in spite of any and all accounts that said otherwise. Every day marked a new stand-up of Barrasso in front of the Senate escalators: advising reporters of the latest developments on the floor, offering assurances that the latest bombshell was “nothing new” and beating the drum toward acquittal. As of Friday morning, Barrasso’s schedule for that week had contained a dizzying 20 interviews with outlets like Fox News, CNN and NBC.
“Impeachment should never be partisan,” Barrasso said in an interview with Fox News Friday morning. ”What we’ve had here was a very partisan, political process rushed through the House – political stunts made by the House. If there was any abuse of power, it was with the House and these impeachment articles.”
“This is a purely partisan impeachment done for political purposes,” he affirmed again in a Thursday night exchange with Fox News’ Stuart Varney.
But in the modern political era, impeachment – designed in an era before political parties – has always been an exercise in politics and partisanship. In the short-term, argued Harvard Law School Dean Martha Minow in the Harvard Gazette last year, impeachment will always be a political process, with the players acting in their short-term political interests. However, over the longer term, it is up to the people – the voters – to decide whether the stances of their duly elected representatives sufficiently represent their own standards for the executive branch.
“There are no winners or losers in impeachments, there are simply political consequences and collateral damage,” the CNN commentator and former communications director for Sens. Mike Huckabee and Ted Cruz Alice Stewart wrote in the same article. “The saga of the Democrat impeachment of President Donald Trump has been three years in the making: starting on election night in 2016, with the final chapter being written on Election Day of 2020.”
It’s a similar narrative pushed by Sen. Barrasso the entirety of impeachment, and one that will, ultimately, help determine the fate of the country in November.
“There is no way to take the partisanship out of this,” Barrasso said last week.
For Barrasso and his colleagues, impeachment has played a critical political opportunity for the Republican Party, impeachment offering him and his fellow leaders cover to go on the offensive in the lead-up to the Iowa Caucuses.
This was particularly for Barrasso’s criticism of his colleagues in the Senate like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, who find themselves mired in impeachment proceedings as their presidential campaigns hit a fever pitch during the most critical days of canvassing. Barrasso stressed in several interviews his willingness to return to work on issues like infrastructure in appearances on CNN, a similar tactic used to hit his campaigning Democratic colleagues in the weeks prior to impeachment.
When asked about the trial itself, Barrasso has also shown a tendency to pivot to the offensive, with his interviews on impeachment rarely breaching the substance of the allegations against the president or his lack of willingness to gather new evidence.
When asked what evidence was missing to prove the Democrats’ case in a press conference last week, Barrasso ducked the question to focus instead on a process he described as “rushed” and a “political stunt,” while focusing more in other interviews on Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s “magic number” to flip the Senate to impeachment and the alleged partisan showmanship of his colleagues on the Democratic side.
“They’re not just overturning the last election, but they’re looking to the next election as well, looking to remove President Trump’s name from the ballot in 2020,” Barrasso said in a Jan. 22 interview on NBC News.
Republicans came gunning for the Democrats’ perceived front-runner Joe Biden as well, with the most notable example coming in a Monday stand-up on C-SPAN by way of Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, who has bet her re-election bid this year on her support for the president in a state where Trump faces a net approval rating of -9.
“Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening,” she said. “And I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus goers. Will they be supporting VP Biden at this point? I don’t think so.”
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan was in Washington D.C. last week for the signing of the United States/Mexico/Canada Trade Agreement, a massive trade deal the Secretary – and Gov. Mark Gordon – pushed for in op-eds and presidential letters last year.
Laramie Democrat announces statehouse bid: Laramie Democrat Marc Homer announced a bid for HD-13 last week, gunning for a seat currently held by House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, who some thought would retire this year. She said she's still undecided on a seventh term.
ACLU says state elected officials' disregard of ICE jail is unlawful: By refusing to regulate a private immigration jail planned outside Evanston, Wyoming's five statewide elected officials leave the state vulnerable to litigation and immigrants to poor treatment, the American Civil Liberty Union of Wyoming says.
Legislature takes up rail safety bill again: Lawmakers will once again be looking at a bill that would lock in a mandatory two-man crew size on all Class I trains in Wyoming — something unions want to keep as they bargain with rail giants like UP and BNSF.
Lawmakers move toward permanent Tribal Relations Committee: Last week, the Management Council advanced legislation to make the Legislature's Select Committee on Tribal Relations a statutory committee, meaning it can propose legislation.
Legislature considers some benefits for lawmakers, but not health care: Members of the Management Council voted down an amendment that would allow them and their peers to join the state's health insurance plan, a move some believe could have helped increase diversity in state government.
Policymakers discuss pros and cons of Medicaid expansion: Medicaid expansion has been an issue in Wyoming for years now. Until recently, however, few in the Legislature considered it a serious option.
Legislation seeks to reduce food waste, hunger in Wyoming schools: One out of every six children in Wyoming struggles with hunger. To help that, Senate File 54, filed last week, would allow school districts to give surplus food to students who might otherwise go hungry.
Casper City Council focuses on need for LGBTQ advisory council: In a work session debating whether the community needed an advisory council to improve its poor standing with the Human Rights Commission's Municipal Equality Index, a member of city council characterized the city's LGBTQ community as a "special interest group," saying that the act of forming an advisory council will become "a slippery slope we'll never get to win." The council eventually moved ahead with the proposal.
Gordon holds migration policy ‘listening tour’: Gov. Mark Gordon is taking one more opportunity to hear what Wyoming residents think about proposed rules to protect migrating ungulates. (via The Jackson Hole News & Guide)Eye On Washington
John Barrasso
was tied up in impeachment hearings, but still managed to hold a hearing on the importance of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board in his EPW committee.
Mike Enzi
continued his low profile during impeachment proceedings, with little to report from those or from his committee.
Liz Cheney praised a new "two-state solution" by the White House for peace between Israel and Palestine. Pinned by the White House as a "realistic two-state solution that will protect Israel's security," the plan has already been panned by Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, who called the deal a "conspiracy" that "will not pass."
