307 Politics: Barrasso, the impeachment slayer

was tied up in impeachment hearings, but still managed to hold a hearing on the importance of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board in his EPW committee.





Mike Enzi

continued his low profile during impeachment proceedings, with little to report from those or from his committee.





Liz Cheney praised a new “two-state solution” by the White House for peace between Israel and Palestine. Pinned by the White House as a “realistic two-state solution that will protect Israel’s security,” the plan has already been panned by Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, who called the deal a “conspiracy” that “will not pass,” per The Guardian

.





