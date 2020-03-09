307 Politics: The power of the purse

Bryan Miller,

a Wyoming GOP party official, has announced his intention to run for the U.S. Senate. He previously ran against Mike Enzi in the 2014 Republican Primary, where he collected 9 percent of the vote.





After a delay, the Wyoming Democratic Party is now mailing out ballots

for its caucus on April 4. They also have a new vendor, which has previously been deployed in states like Colorado.





Foster Friess, a GOP megadonor who once ran to be Wyoming’s governor, is not running for Mike Enzi’s U.S. Senate seat.Eye On Washington