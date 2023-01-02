Portions of state hammered by storm

Parts of Wyoming are once again gripped by winter weather.

Winter storm warnings are in effect in Rawlins, Casper, Cheyenne and Laramie until this evening.

A storm system moved through central and southern Wyoming over Sunday and Monday producing heavy snow. Over 8 inches had fallen in Casper by Monday morning, with another 2-4 inches forecast during the day.

Winds are expected to be sustained at 11 to 17 mph with gusts of 23 in the Casper area.

The storm has impacted travel with road closures in the south-central portion of the state. Interstate 80 is closed eastbound from Rock Springs to Laramie and westbound from Cheyenne to Rock Springs, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A chain law is in effect from milepost 18 to 39.

Interstate 25 is open but with no unnecessary travel warnings across much of it. A majority of the smaller highways in south-central Wyoming are also closed. More travel information can be found on the Wyoming Department of Transportation website.

The highway patrol reminds drivers in a Monday morning Facebook post to give snowplows room to work and to slow down and change lanes for pulled over first responders, tow trucks and plows.

This storm comes two weeks after Wyoming was hammered by system that produced record-breaking low temperatures across the state.