Portrait of Matthew Shepard unveiled at Washington National Cathedral

Matthew Shepard stands clad in a blue flannel shirt, right hand to his chest. He’s not smiling, but his expression is warm.
Short snippets of letters surround him like a halo. They say things like “we feel this” and “our thoughts and prayers” and “prevent future hate.”
His left hand is outstretched — perhaps offering help, or an invitation, to the viewer.
The new portrait, created in Shepard's memory, is now on display at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
Shepard, who was gay, died in October 1998 after two men severely beat him and left him tied to a fence on a plot of land outside Laramie, where he was attending the University of Wyoming.
The Casper native's murder received worldwide attention and became a defining moment in America’s LGBTQ rights movement. It inspired a hate crimes act passed by Congress in 2009. (The act was also created to honor the James Byrd, a black man who was killed the same year by white supremacists.)
Shepard's funeral was held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and he was cremated after his death. In 2018, Shepard’s ashes were interred at St. Joseph's Chapel beneath the cathedral. A bronze plaque marks his final resting place.
“Matt loved the Episcopal church and felt welcomed by his church in Wyoming,” his mother, Judy Shepard, said in a statement about the interment.
Honoring with art
A few years later, artist Kelly Latimore approached the cathedral about honoring Shepard with a portrait.
Latimore specializes in modern Christian iconography, according to his website. He's also created works honoring the lives of figures as far-ranging as Anglican Archbishop Desdmond Tutu, a key figure in the movement to end apartheid in South Africa, Catholic activist Dorothy Day and Fred Rogers of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
Shepard's parents worked closely with Latimore to design the portrait.
At first, the Shepards figured the work probably wasn't "going to look like the Matt that we remember," his mother, Judy, told the Star-Tribune. After all, how could one piece do an entire life justice?
But that changed when they saw the portrait in person — he looks "lovely and real and alive," she said.
The mosaic behind Shepard comes from a collection of cards and letters sent to his family after his death.
The messages show just how deeply Shepard's death is felt by members of the LGBTQ people and their loved ones. ("I am you, you are us, you are me," reads one letter.)
The cathedral held a dedication service for the portrait on Dec. 1, which would have been Shepard’s 46th birthday.
The portrait was created to travel, said Judy Shepard. The idea is that other organizations can ask the cathedral to have it displayed at different events.
The Matthew Shepard Foundation hopes to have it on display next year, when the nonprofit gathers to honor the 25th anniversary of his death.
Photos: 20 years after his death, Matthew Shepard's remains are interred at D.C. cathedral
Matthew Shepard Internment
Dennis and Judy Shepard, Bishop LaTrelle Easterling, Rev. Mariann Budde, Reverend V. Gene Robinson, and the ashes of Matthew Shepard carried at conclusion of a "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
A Gay Pride flag flies outside the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, following a "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Dennis and Judy Shepard sit in the front row during the "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Dennis and Judy Shepard hold hands as they walk behind Rev. V. Gene Robinson carrying their son's ashes during the at the conclusion of a "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rev. V. Gene Robinson looks to the ashes of Matthew Shepard as he delivers the homily at the "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Dennis and Judy Shepard and their son Logan Shepard, left, stand as the ashes of Matthew Shepard are brought forward by Rev. V. Gene Robinson during the procession during the "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
The ashes of Matthew Shepard are draped in white during a "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Dennis and Judy Shepard and their son Logan Shepard, left, stand during the procession during the "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Rev. V. Gene Robinson is emotional as he walks past the ashes of Matthew Shepard after delivering the homily at the "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Dennis Shepard speaks during the "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Mourners hold programs with the image of Matthew Shepard during a "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
The ashes of Matthew Shepard are seen drapes in white during the "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Mourners hold each other during a "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
From left, Bishop LaTrelle Easterling, Rev. Mariann Budde, Reverend V. Gene Robinson, pray over Matthew Shepard's ashes during the "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
A Gay Pride flag flies outside the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, following a "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Dennis Shepard speaks during the "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
From left, Bishop LaTrelle Easterling, Rev. Mariann Budde, Reverend V. Gene Robinson, pray over Matthew Shepard's ashes during the "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Dennis and Judy Shepard, Bishop LaTrelle Easterling, Rev. Mariann Budde, Reverend V. Gene Robinson, and the ashes of Matthew Shepard are carried at conclusion of a "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Dennis and Judy Shepard ahold hands as they arrive for the "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Dennis Shepard speaks during the "Thanksgiving and Remembrance of Matthew Shepard" service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
