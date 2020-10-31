Posse looks for ghosts in Meeteetse bar

Their lives have since branched out. McCoy now lives in Montana, and Currie married again and moved to Meeteetse. But they still meet to sate a curiosity, a need to know more.

“I’ve always been interested, I don’t even know why,” Currie says. “I had strange occurrences as a kid, with my brother’s toy going off randomly in the middle of the night, things appearing where they shouldn’t be.”

The possibilities were endless, and when the opportunity arose to check for the paranormal in a cemetery, Currie jumped at the chance.

“I said, ‘What are we waiting for? Let’s go.’ That ignited a fire that has never died,” Currie says.

For McCoy, it was more about pairing history with the search for the unexplained.

“My grandparents were always into antiques,” she says. “I remember just being little and being like, ‘Oh, that has a story. What’s the story? What’s the story?’ I just never let go of that… Then, having lifetime tragedies happen and seeing things, it just kind of built from there.”