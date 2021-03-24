Postseason experience could be 'very valuable' for Cowgirls moving forward

“I’m excited for them and excited to have them around,” Mattinson said. “I think they’re going to be very dynamic next year and be able to score in a variety of ways that maybe they couldn’t this year. So I think going forward with this group, as we like to say over here, I think the ball is in their court. And it’s what they want to do as individuals and then as they come together as a team early next year as to where they want to be and what they want to do.”

The Cowgirls’ season included a 22-day layoff because of COVID-related issues in other programs before the postseason. As much as anything, Mattinson said he hopes the Cowgirls’ run to the NCAA Tournament serves as several lessons learned.

“One of the things I hope they take out of the whole season is you can battle through adversity many times and still come out on the top end," he said. "I think for our young kids, one of the things we can do is if this is the level you want to play at, these are the things you’ve got to be able to do. And now they understand when you go in here in a few weeks when you start some spring drills or whatever, they understand what they’re working for and what we’re trying to get you geared for.

“What are you looking at to compete at this top level? Because I’m sure that’s what we all want to do is compete at that level. So yeah, I think there’s something to take away from this for them."

