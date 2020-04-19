Powell and Dowell: Now is not the time to let down our guard

To be clear, no one at the Department of Health or serving on the City Council desires unnecessary restrictions. We recognize and appreciate the voluntary compliance we have seen in our community. For the most part, it has been stellar. The risk at this point involves those who fail to take the virus seriously and the mounting pressure to relax our guard at a time when we are poised to reduce the impact of the virus. It is critical that we continue to maximize community compliance with Gov. Gordon’s order and follow the guidelines recently provided by President Trump. Restrictions will be relaxed when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we need to link arms and face the true enemy — the virus itself. We will defeat it in the long run, and our economy will gradually return to normal. In the meantime, we need to stay with our social distancing protocols and insist that those who have been exposed self-quarantine. Voluntary compliance is all we desire and hopefully all we need.