Powell and Dowell: Now is not the time to let down our guard

Members of this community are well aware of the challenges faced by Gov. Mark Gordon and local authorities as they have attempted to balance public safety and the negative impact coronavirus restrictions have had on our economy. Gov. Gordon, in particular, has been criticized nationally for failing to issue a “stay-at-home” order. He has also been criticized for placing unnecessary restrictions on our economy, restrictions that have displaced workers and exacerbated the impact of market forces currently working against our energy industries.
At the local level, the Casper City Council has discussed the pros and cons of creating sanctions aimed at enforcing social distancing recommendations. City staff, frustrated with inconsistent compliance with the governor’s social distancing orders, recommended the creation of an ordinance that would allow police to cite business owners who have remained open in defiance of the order, as well as individuals who gather in groups of more than 10. Many communities have created similar ordinances. Council did not agree that an ordinance of this type was needed and stressed the importance of voluntary compliance.
Some have argued against the need for social distancing. There is no doubt that we have experienced significant economic disruption, loss of income and loss of health coverage tied to employment. Some have argued that the mental health costs of isolation create risk that exceeds that caused by the virus. Some have argued that we see higher death rates due to cancer or motor vehicle accidents. While this may be true, the threats associated with the coronavirus can be controlled and eventually eliminated, as opposed to other risks cited by those making these arguments. Some have even made the ludicrous assertion that local officials view the virus as an opportunity to create unconstitutional restrictions, as though this were the goal.
As Rep. Cheney recently stated, the economic costs associated with a severe outbreak dwarf the economic costs associated with social distancing and temporary suspension of business activities. If we “open up the economy” before it is truly safe to do so, we risk having a much more serious — and deadly — problem on our hands. This is the exact scenario that played out with the Spanish flu more than a century ago, when the second wave was far more severe than the first. As with any prevention effort, successful implementation creates the perception that measures were unnecessary, when in fact they are very likely the reason for success. We believe that Natrona County has suffered fewer cases and fewer deaths not because the risk presented by the virus has been overstated, but because of our sense of community and the willingness of our citizens to comply with demands that have required significant self-sacrifice.
A more pressing and immediate concern involves individuals who have tested positive but refuse to self-quarantine. Epidemiological studies clearly show that one individual who knowingly exposes others to this virus can easily start a chain reaction infecting large numbers of innocent individuals.
A recent incident reported in this paper underscores the risk created by individuals who refuse to self-quarantine. Numerous individuals were unwittingly exposed by a local health worker who attended a “house party,” during which individuals reportedly scoffed at the risks associated with the virus. All of the exposed parties then created exposure risk for their friends and family when they returned to their homes or places of work. Actions of this nature support the argument for mandatory quarantining of individuals who have been exposed to the virus, an action no one wishes to take.
To be clear, no one at the Department of Health or serving on the City Council desires unnecessary restrictions. We recognize and appreciate the voluntary compliance we have seen in our community. For the most part, it has been stellar. The risk at this point involves those who fail to take the virus seriously and the mounting pressure to relax our guard at a time when we are poised to reduce the impact of the virus. It is critical that we continue to maximize community compliance with Gov. Gordon’s order and follow the guidelines recently provided by President Trump. Restrictions will be relaxed when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we need to link arms and face the true enemy — the virus itself. We will defeat it in the long run, and our economy will gradually return to normal. In the meantime, we need to stay with our social distancing protocols and insist that those who have been exposed self-quarantine. Voluntary compliance is all we desire and hopefully all we need.
Charlie Powell is a member of the Casper City Council and a former mayor. Dr. Mark Dowell is the Natrona County Health Officer and an infectious disease specialist.
