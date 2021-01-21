Powell business plans to search again for sage grouse eggs

Only Calgary Zoo has succeeded in raising a broodstock of sage grouse in captivity, releasing the first birds from the experiment to the wild last year.

The Wyoming Legislature’s 2017 decision to allow private businesses to raise grouse has been criticized by conservation groups and biologists who feel if an experiment is done, it should be attempted by state or federal affiliated scientists. Some worry about data being considered proprietary or the possibility of a company releasing diseased birds into the environment. Diamond Wing was forced to close a large part of its operation and build separate hatching and rearing facilities to meet requirements.

Other critics have assumed the species will be used by the game bird farm for profit. But Brabec, a petroleum engineer and co-owner of Fiddleback Farms, is quick to remind the entire project is being done under the watchful eye of Game and Fish officials and none of the eggs or birds can be used for profit.

“What a lot of people don’t understand is we don’t own those eggs or the birds,” he said. “Some people thought, ‘Well, they’ll be selling those eggs all for, you know, thousands of dollars.’ No, we can’t do that. Our whole mandate is to hatch those eggs and prove that we can raise them in captivity.”