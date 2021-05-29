Powell company makes history with sage grouse hatching

Bear started the game bird farm 26 years ago as a hobby to spend time with his children. None of them have stayed with the company, but it has grown to become the largest bird farm in the three-state area, often delivering birds by the thousands as far away as the West Coast.

But the sage grouse eggs are unlike Bear’s current inventory of farm-raised chukars, pheasant and Hungarian partridges. When Bear gathers eggs from pen-raised birds at the farm, it’s prior to incubation and they can be stored in an industrial refrigerator until he has time to begin incubating. Done this way, he can hatch thousands of chicks at the same time, making the process easier to control and more efficient.

However, he’s now dealing with wild eggs that are already in the process of being incubated by their mothers. Each clutch has separate incubation dates, meaning Bear needs to be on hand 24/7, checking the eggs and watching for the right moment for a move from the incubator to the hatchery. Then, once the chicks hatch, they have to be moved to the brooder room and essentially hand-fed an appetizing mix of bugs and plant proteins until they’re old enough to fend for themselves. The next seven days are critical in the survival of the young grouse, but Bear remains positive.

“I have my little trade secrets,” Bear said.