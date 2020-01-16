Powell farm cleared to raise sage grouse

While not a scientist, and without a large research team, Bear, who’s managed the facility for more than 25 years, has been successful at raising many difficult game bird species and is confident he can breed a sufficient brood stock.

Critics of the Wyoming law have suggested that, if this experiment were to be tried, it should have been done by a research facility or public university.

Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, was one of the few in the House to vote against the bill in 2017.

“In a university or a research setting, that’s one thing,” Barlow, a veterinarian and rancher, said recently. “But for the pilot project to be privatized, I’m not sure that’s where we’ll be best served with a public resource.”

Other critics have said that, even if the imperiled species can be raised in captivity, they shouldn’t be because of the chance of farm-borne diseases being released into the wild. Game and Fish regulations only allow private game bird farms to hatch wild eggs and breed the resulting brood stock in captivity. The regulations do not allow the birds to be released.