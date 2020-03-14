Powell High School art class turns wildlife taxidermy into sculpture

POWELL — A grizzly bear, standing over a rib cage from a recent kill, looks out from his perch as students move in and out of Jim Gilman’s vocational art class at Powell High School. The students move fast, working with feathers and fur.

The class is only 50 minutes — right after lunch — and there’s lots to do. Megan Cotter was under pressure to finish her project. With her hair tied back, Cotter confidently worked a scalpel to deflesh a goat — a donation from a local rancher. Next to her, Jasmin Preator worked with a bison. Not able to stretch its hide over a foam form in the allotted class time, the junior spent nine hours on the class project on her own, over the weekend.

“People don’t realize how much time we put into our projects,” Preator said.

The students aren’t forced to be here; the class is an elective. And yet, despite dealing with blood and guts to get their grades, there’s always more students signed up to take Gilman’s class than desks available. It’s one of only a handful of courses in the country that tackle the subject.