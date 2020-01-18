Powell man celebrates birthday in middle of trans-Atlantic row

POWELL — In the middle of the Atlantic Ocean last week, Carl Christensen couldn’t believe his crew members were singing happy birthday to him after presenting him with a cake they’d hid in the bottom of their boat for more than a month.

The Powell resident is the skipper of the Woobie, a 28-foot row boat entered in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. The all-American, all-military veteran ocean rowing team set sail 33 days ago and, hopefully, only has 17 left to go as of Tuesday, Jan. 14.

“We’d like to finish by the end of the month, but it all depends on the weather,” Christensen said by phone during a Monday break.

Two crew members row for two hours and then swap seats for two hours of rest, repeating the process around the clock during the 3,000 mile race. Christensen has tendinitis in both elbows, severe pain in his hands and his shoulders and lower back are in constant pain. His birthday celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 7, was a special memory amid the monotony of the race, helping to take his mind off the pain for a moment.

Christensen’s wife Heather and daughters Patricia and Lynea sent a birthday card along with some candy and protein bars, which he shared with the crew.

“We’re all homesick,” he said in a call made difficult by high winds.