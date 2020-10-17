Powell man only blind lapidarist in country

From sitting in the dirt, preferring to dig for rocks rather than pick from what is available on the surface, to cutting on huge rotary saws with diamond-encrusted blades and polishing on whirling grinders — the process stimulates Olson’s senses. Interestingly, if done right, by the time he finishes a cabochon it’s hard for him to tell from what type of rock it has been made.

As a retirement gift, the couple’s five children (Carl, Mark, Julie, Alan and Dan) presented Olson with a new saw. None of the kids took up the craft. Nor has any of their 16 grandchildren. There is one nephew, Robert, who has been studying with Olson, but the family recently moved to Omaha for a new job with Union Pacific.

The members of the Shoshone Rock Club, which has been meeting once a month for the past 70 years until the pandemic hit in March, is one of the few venues where Olson can finally talk rocks nonstop. He’s done many demonstrations for the club, the state rock show and is a favorite at both the Powell club and the Cody club, the Cody 59ers. “He is amazing. He doesn’t have to see to create beautiful cabochons,” said Dorine Strom, president of the Shoshone Rock Club.

“People need to know that no matter what’s going on with you, you can do what you set your mind to do.”

And there is no better time than now to get out and look for rocks, she said. “Talk about being obsessed; I’ve never rock-hounded so much in my life since [needing to practice social distancing],” the librarian said.

