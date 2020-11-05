Powell Middle School students discover time capsule’s secrets

POWELL— It was the classic “what goes up must come down” story, with a twist. More like what is sealed will be unsealed.

Powell Middle School Principal Kyle Rohrer has had a chunk of concrete containing a 1939 time capsule kicking around in the school for quite a while. It was from the time of the construction of the old middle school, and after a few years, Rohrer decided it was probably time to do something about it.

He gathered some residents who had connections to the time capsule: Jason Sleep, who was an eighth grader when a 1984 time capsule was created and who later served as principal at the school; George Ribble, who was the middle school principal when the time capsule was placed; and a cadre of students who couldn’t wait to see the contents of the capsule.

There was some confusion about the capsule itself.

Sleep thought maybe there were two inside the block of concrete, in spite of it bearing the year 1939.

He knew there was another from 1984 when a remodel and reconstruction was done. Ribble knew the 1939 block had been relocated at least once.

“It’s been moved a couple of times,” he said from his seat near the old block.