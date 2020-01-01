Powell robotics team heading to national competition

The stormers didn’t go to the Casper competition expecting to do so well; they were just having fun at the projects. When the announcement came that the Powell students had taken the Champion’s Award, they were floored.

“I really wasn’t expecting it. When they called us onto the stage, I was completely shocked,“ said stormer Alan Crawford.

There are other teams in the club, including the Rovengers and Chicken Nugget Tribe, and while they didn’t win any awards at the competition in Casper, the students are still getting a lot out of their experience.

“I chose to join the robots team because I did robotics in elementary school and I thought I could learn a lot from the experience,” said Isabelle Lobingier, who’s on the Rovenger team.

The seventh-grader said her continued participation has allowed her to improve her skills and make new friends.

For Johnson, an eighth-grader with the Power House team, the best part of the experience is the sense of accomplishment.

“The thing that I like most about robotics is that seeing how far you’ve come,” she said before they went to the state competition. ”The team itself has gone through so many changes and I really have enjoyed watching it develop.”

Any individuals or businesses who would like to sponsor the Black and Orange Storm’s trip to Houston for the global robotics competition can contact Opps at PMS.

