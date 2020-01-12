Powell struggles with migrating starlings

POWELL — Flocks of European starlings, so many they look like leaves on trees, are passing through Powell on their yearly southern migration.

Their chatter, sounding like a combination of bird and bug, fills the air. But if you get close enough you can detect another sound: constant splats of their poo hitting branches, cars and the earth from above.

In recent weeks, the starlings have dirtied many local properties, particularly in the northern part of the city.

“It’s been going on for about a month now,” said Ken Hoffmann, who lives just outside the city limits on 14th Street/ Lane 8.

“Every evening I try to go out at dusk and discourage them from landing here. They’re messy,” he said. “My desire is to figure out a way to keep them from returning.”

Hoffmann heads out in his yard, shotgun in hand, and sends some bird shot in their direction.

“I hit one or two or three. They’re stealing food from the other birds I feed,” he said.

But, like clockwork, a few minutes go by and they come right back. Hoffmann has begun to call them his “pets.”