Powell woman diagnosed with rare tumor, faces surgery

Pat Dunks, a Powell resident, was experiencing bouts of high blood pressure last year. Her blood pressure would skyrocket — for what she thought was no reason — and come back down.
A few months later, she began experiencing a sore throat. She looked in the mirror to investigate and noticed her tonsils were swollen. Summer rolled around, and Dunks, now 59, had forgotten about the high blood pressure and sore throat.
But by the fall, she started going hoarse frequently, and her tonsils started swelling again.
A CT scan, suggested by her primary care provider, revealed a paraganglioma — a rare neuroendocrine tumor that feeds on blood vessels — in Dunks' head and neck. The tumor measured close to the size of a walnut.
"Once it gets to a certain size, radiation doesn't do anything," said Doug Montgomery, Dunks’ partner. "Radiation will only stop the growth. So, it's too big, plus it's already pushed over on her vocal cords, so it's not like we can reduce the size."
In cases where the tumor grows excessively large — it can affect how people swallow and compress the brain structure — surgery may be recommended.
However, Dr. James K. Liu, said he only conducts operations on these types of tumors five times a year.
"They're so rare, the incidence is about one out of 300,000 people will have a paraganglioma," said Liu, professor of neurosurgery at Rutgers University, New Jersey Medical School, and director of Cerebrovascular, Skull Base and Pituitary Surgery at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.
If untreated, the tumor can continue to grow and cause significant pain in the neck and compromise cranial nerves that control vocal cord function, shoulder and tongue movement.
Paragangliomas can also cause weakness in the arms and legs and, if they reach a significant size, can lead to brainstem compression and possible death. In cases where the tumor grows excessively large and affects the way people swallow or compresses on the brain structure, Liu said, he may recommend surgery.
But despite the fear of the unknown, the raspy throat, swollen tonsils and bouts of high blood pressure, the worst part is the stress, according to Dunks — a Powell Valley Healthcare lab technician who is no stranger to bouts with cancer.
Her late husband, Jerry Dunks, succumbed after a three-year struggle with colon cancer in 2013.
After her employer diagnosed the tumor — Powell Valley Healthcare — Dunks was referred to an ear, nose and throat doctor in Billings, but the practitioner could not conduct any treatment.
Many doctors around the country have shifted toward lower-risk treatments like radiation. Now, very few centers — with experience in removing these tumors — remain, Dr. Liu said.
Paragangliomas can be very high-risk surgeries; only a handful of doctors conduct the operation.
"These are one of the most challenging tumors to remove," Dr. Liu said. "These tumors are incredibly vascular, which can cause significant and potentially life-threatening bleeding during surgery."
Dunks had become aware of another patient in Powell with a paraganglioma in the same area as hers, but this case was different. The patient's tumor was smaller and could be treated with radiation therapy. Dunks was told not to get too worried about her paraganglioma, but the more she researched, the more she realized radiation wouldn't be a possibility for her.
Due to high levels of stress, the bottom of her tongue started to go numb and she began talking with a lisp. The mental exhaustion has affected Montgomery as well, who often wakes up at 4 a.m. and deals with sleepless nights.
Dunks began researching doctors who would perform the surgery, but it was a few days before Christmas and finding a doctor was a tedious task. After leaving voicemails and messages with different doctors and not hearing anything back, Dunks was left frustrated and hopeless.
But by noon the next day, Montgomery found Liu — through a Facebook group consisting of 5,000 people.
"I just put out there that we're looking for a surgeon, and in about a couple of hours, we had 60 or 70 comments," Montgomery said. "One particular doctor stuck out. We did some research on him, and after our first telemed conference with him, we had decided (he was the one)."
By the time Liu evaluated Dunks, her condition had progressed. The tumor was already encroaching on her airways, and a CT scan revealed the tumor was feeding on blood vessels.
"It looked like tumors covered in ants," Dunks said. "There's blood vessels everywhere."
Liu sees a consultation for paragangliomas one to two times per month, and while not every paraganglioma needs surgical treatment, radiation therapy is an option if the tumor is small enough.
"These tumors can often act like bombs," Dr. Liu said. "I often have to have the mentality of (an explosive ordnance disposal). If there's a misstep, the tumor can start bleeding and can start to bleed profusely. It can be frightening at times."
To treat a tumor of this magnitude requires a team effort with multiple doctors playing a critical role along every step:
A neurotologist — an ear surgeon — who will drill the temporal bone located behind the ear. This will help Liu get access to the tumor;
An otolaryngologist-head and neck surgeon, who will allow access to the neck;
An neuro-interventionalist who will embolize the tumor before surgery. The process is done by puncturing an artery in the wrist with a catheter to shut down blood flow to the tumor;
A laryngologist — or voice doctor — who will help rehabilitate the vocal cords and swallowing function post-surgery; and
A radiation oncologist who will treat a small residue of tumor stuck to a vital artery or nerve with a technique called Cyberknife radiosurgery.
With so few doctors having the experience to remove paragangliomas surgically, Liu stands out.
Worldwide, he lectures as a guest professor at neurosurgery and skull base surgery conferences and meetings. He's published scientific papers that describe surgical techniques on how to remove paragangliomas and also on the molecular genetics of this tumor.
Dunks is expected to recover in two to three months, according to Liu. However, there are instances where people take up to 18 months to recover.
Her employer allows a medical leave of absence for 12 weeks, but after that she has to reapply to her job.
"We're hoping she's only out three months, but it's just the unknown that's scarier than anything," Montgomery said. "Not knowing how well she's going to recover."
However, Dunks and Montgomery have been preparing for anything and everything leading up to the surgery.
While Dunks is usually a reserved person, Montgomery has gone above and beyond to help her cause.
He started a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $15,000, and thus far, they've collected over $11,000. An online store selling masks, shirts and hoodies was also set up.
According to Dunks and Montgomery, the funds that exceed Dunks' needs will be reinvested into research for rare diseases or charity.
"It's pretty overwhelming. It's pretty amazing, to be honest," Dunks said. "A lot of people can't give monetarily, but just being there for me — and I meet people all the time that just sincerely ask me how I'm doing — it's really overwhelming, the community, online. It really touches your heart."
The surgery has been postponed another few weeks, but the couple is excited about what's ahead.
"I look forward to being able to be out and walking and hiking," she said.
"I'm going to organize a water balloon fight,” Montgomery said.