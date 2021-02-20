Powell woman diagnosed with rare tumor, faces surgery

"These are one of the most challenging tumors to remove," Dr. Liu said. "These tumors are incredibly vascular, which can cause significant and potentially life-threatening bleeding during surgery."

Dunks had become aware of another patient in Powell with a paraganglioma in the same area as hers, but this case was different. The patient's tumor was smaller and could be treated with radiation therapy. Dunks was told not to get too worried about her paraganglioma, but the more she researched, the more she realized radiation wouldn't be a possibility for her.

Due to high levels of stress, the bottom of her tongue started to go numb and she began talking with a lisp. The mental exhaustion has affected Montgomery as well, who often wakes up at 4 a.m. and deals with sleepless nights.

Dunks began researching doctors who would perform the surgery, but it was a few days before Christmas and finding a doctor was a tedious task. After leaving voicemails and messages with different doctors and not hearing anything back, Dunks was left frustrated and hopeless.

But by noon the next day, Montgomery found Liu — through a Facebook group consisting of 5,000 people.