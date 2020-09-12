Powell woman hunts top predators alone

Finally, with the bear within 20 feet, Fowler told Warden, “Get ‘em.”

“That bear didn’t even see [Warden] until he was in its face barking, because it was still looking at me. It didn’t even see him run up.”

With Warden on the attack, the bear flipped around on its hind end and started heading down the hill with Warden on its tail. “Then I’m like, wait, come back, Warden.”

“Other dogs, they’ll end up in the North Fork. I mean, they won’t stop,” she said. “So Warden chases the bear about 900 yards, and as soon as he felt that bear was on the run, and I was safe, he comes back to me.”

At home, Warden and Fowler talk to each other; not unlike most couples. Warden throws his head back and softly mixes whines with howls while Fowler speaks to him as if he understands every word. He might; who’s to say he doesn’t.

On the walls of the cabin — high above the pristine North Cottonwood Creek near Heart Mountain — are sparse photos of landscapes, mountain goats and lions. They’re the few photos Fowler has taken that she has actually kept for herself. As a professional wildlife photographer, most of her work is sold at auction, on her website or only seen on the covers and pages of periodicals or websites.