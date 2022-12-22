Predator control funding in supplemental budget proposal

BUFFALO — Gov. Mark Gordon is putting an additional $2.25 million toward predator control in this year's supplemental budget for the state.

Of that, $1.5 million will be requested in the budget that will be debated and approved by the Wyoming Legislature this winter. Another $750,000 was dispersed to predator control already from the governor's special contingency fund.

That's partly thanks to lobbying efforts by local wool and stock growers, as well as Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan.

The Wyoming Wool Growers Association penned a letter to Gordon and met with him in May, a few months before the budget process began, asking him to consider additional funds for the state's Animal Damage Management Board, which derives its funding from the state, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and livestock producer fees.

“I have 6,500 square miles in my district, and I have a lot of agricultural producers,” Kinskey said. “Part of my job is to watch out for agricultural producers, and the wool growers in particular are vulnerable to predation.”

In the letter to Gordon, the wool growers highlighted increased predation, inflation and a double-digit percentage cut to the ADMB budget. The group referenced the ADMB's appropriation from the Legislature for the July 2014 through June 2016 biennium budget that amounted to $6.9 million, which it considered an adequate amount of funding at the time. Adjusted for inflation, the letter says, the appropriation for the 2022 through 2024 biennium should be $8.25 million.

Gordon's budget adjustment, if approved by the Legislature, gets the ADMB within roughly $120,000 of its benchmark, totaling $8.13 million.

“There were double-digit cuts to the program during the downturns, significantly more than other programs,” Kinskey said. “Wool growers are willing to take their hit along with everybody else, they just don’t want to take a disproportionate hit.”

An ADMB 2018 annual report noted that the board’s appropriation from the state dropped 29% from 2006 to 2008, amounting to a $1.5 million funding reduction.

These cuts come on the heels of what the wool growers say is a period of increased predation on livestock and sheep. The letter to Gordon says that in 2015, 14,700 sheep and lambs were lost to predation. That number increased 52% by 2021, hitting 22,300, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The governor understood exactly the problem; he’s lost not lambs but calves to coyotes,” Kinskey said. “So it’s a serious situation.”

Kinskey and other predator control advocates also argue that predators don’t limit themselves to livestock; they prey on wildlife, which is public property.

“We know there’s a lot of wildlife that’s suffering from predation,” Kinskey said at the predator board meeting. “And we want the general fund to help carry that fair share.”

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department does not manage animals classified as predators; it only monitors predation-related losses of big game if the agency is studying cause-specific mortality, according to Sheridan region public information specialist Christina Schmidt. Of all big game, fawns are most vulnerable to predation.

“As part of our Commission policy, if wildlife managers document a herd unit with fawn deer or pronghorn ratios below a 65:100 ratio, we share that information with the local predator management board,” Schmidt wrote in an email. “This information then gives the board the opportunity to target geographic areas for predator control efforts that may provide a benefit for wildlife.”

The ADMB allocates funds to counties for their predator control programs. That includes Johnson County’s rabies program, which primarily addresses skunk and raccoon control.

The Legislature will have to approve the $1.5 million that Gordon recommended before it gets to the agency.