Preliminary numbers indicate increase in deaths on Wyoming roads in 2019

Following a consistent three-year decline, deaths on Wyoming roads last year increased by nearly a third over the year prior, according to preliminary numbers provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Those numbers, published on an online agency portal, state that 147 people died in 2019. That's an increase of 36 compared to the year before and more deaths on state roads than in any year since 2015.
The reason for the increase is not yet fully clear; although the Department of Transportation publishes an annual report detailing the geographic distribution of crashes and their causes, the agency has not yet published an analysis of the latest numbers.
The number of Wyoming road deaths have largely declined over the past two decades. It was not uncommon in the early 2000s for the total number of deaths in a given year to approach 200. Since then, the most deadly year was 2015, when 150 people were killed. Those numbers, however, do not account for two years for which data was not immediately available.
Agency spokesman Jeff Goetz said by phone Tuesday that the latest year's increase is likely due at least in part to the number of people killed per wreck. Over the past year, the number of multiple-fatality crashes has increased, he said.
Preliminary numbers bear that out: Last year, 120 crashes resulted in the death of at least one person. By comparison, in 2016, the last year that approached 2019's number of highway fatalities, Wyoming saw nine more fatal crashes but two fewer total deaths.
Goetz said that he couldn't otherwise speculate as to the cause of the increased number of vehicular deaths. Most crashes, however, he said are attributable to the same set of causes. Prominent among them are driver distraction, alcohol or drug intoxication and driving too fast for conditions.
"The reasons why people die on the road (have) not changed since there's been cars on the road," he said.
In prior years, according to Transportation Department publications, the vast majority of crashes have taken place in Natrona and Laramie counties, which are home to the states' two largest population centers. Those numbers do not necessarily correlate to deaths, however. In 2018, the last year for which such numbers were published, seven counties had more highway fatalities than Natrona County.