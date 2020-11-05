 Skip to main content
Prep football: Class 2A semifinals breakdown
Prep football: Class 2A semifinals breakdown

2W Mountain View (7-2) at 1E Torrington (7-2), 6 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Buffalos got a late touchdown to defeat Wheatland 34-30; the Trailblazers pulled away for a 34-14 victory over Cokeville.

THIS SEASON: This will be their first meeting of the season.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Mountain View and Torrington have never met in the postseason.

KEY TO AN UPSET: Even with all of their playoff experience the Buffalos will likely need to get 1-2 big plays to take out the 'Blazers.

2E Upton-Sundance at 1W Lyman, 1 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Patriots rolled to a 41-16 victory over Lovell; the Eagles blasted Big Horn 42-7.

THIS SEASON: This will be their first meeting of the season.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Upton-Sundance and Lyman have never faced off on the gridiron, let alone in the postseason.

KEY TO AN UPSET: The Patriots have the offensive weapons to put points on the board, but no team has been able to do that against the Eagles all season. Lyman is allowing just 6.8 points per game and no team has scored more than 15 against the Eagles all season.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

