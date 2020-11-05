Prep football: Class 3A semifinals breakdown

3W Powell (7-2) at 1W Cody (8-1), 6 p.m., Friday

LAST WEEK: The Panthers rallied from a 7-0 fourth-quarter deficit to win 15-7 at Lander; the Broncs rolled to a 51-7 home victory over Worland.

THIS SEASON: The Broncs shut out the Panthers 14-0 back on Sept. 25.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be only the fifth time the Big Horn Brawl has been played in the postseason, with the series tied 2-2. Powell upset Cody 20-13 in last year's semifinal game in Cody.

KEY TO AN UPSET: If the Panthers can establish a running game and win the turnover battle they have a chance to knock off the Broncs for the second year in a row.

2W Jackson (8-2) at 1E Douglas (8-0), noon, Friday

LAST WEEK: The Broncs won a 61-38 offensive shootout against Riverton; the Bearcats held on for a 16-14 victory over Star Valley.

THIS SEASON: The teams did not play each other this season.