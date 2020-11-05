Prep football: Class 3A semifinals breakdown

3W Powell (7-2) at 1W Cody (8-1), 6 p.m., Friday
LAST WEEK: The Panthers rallied from a 7-0 fourth-quarter deficit to win 15-7 at Lander; the Broncs rolled to a 51-7 home victory over Worland.
THIS SEASON: The Broncs shut out the Panthers 14-0 back on Sept. 25.
PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be only the fifth time the Big Horn Brawl has been played in the postseason, with the series tied 2-2. Powell upset Cody 20-13 in last year's semifinal game in Cody.
KEY TO AN UPSET: If the Panthers can establish a running game and win the turnover battle they have a chance to knock off the Broncs for the second year in a row.
2W Jackson (8-2) at 1E Douglas (8-0), noon, Friday
LAST WEEK: The Broncs won a 61-38 offensive shootout against Riverton; the Bearcats held on for a 16-14 victory over Star Valley.
THIS SEASON: The teams did not play each other this season.
PLAYOFF HISTORY: Both teams have won two games in their abbreviated postseason history, with Jackson winning the 1986 state championship game and in the semifinals in 2007 while Douglas posted quarterfinal victories in 2006 and 2013.
KEY TO AN UPSET: The Broncs have to win the line of scrimmage and create some running lanes for RB Brody Hasenack.
