Prep football: Week 4 Key Games

Class 2A

TODAY: Upton-Sundance at Torrington, 7 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Patriots blasted former No. 1 Wheatland to the tune of 46-21; the Trailblazers won 40-14 at Tongue River.

LAST TIME: This is the first meeting between Upton-Sundance and Torrington. ... The 'Blazers, who played their first season in 1921, have an all-time record of 500-369-15 while the Patriots are 62-22 since first suiting up in 2012.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Clock management. The Patriots have the ability to strike from all over the field, so the 'Blazers need to control the ball and shorten the game.

TODAY: Lyman at Big Piney, 2 p.m.

LAST WEEK: The Eagles held on for a 12-7 victory at Lovell; the Punchers defeated Pinedale 48-2 in the Sublette County Showdown.

LAST TIME: Lyman earned a 6-0 shut out of Big Piney last year. ... The Eagles have won eight of the last 10 games against the Punchers. ... The longtime rivals first met in 1943 and have played every year since 1946, with Big Piney holding a 47-27-1 lead in the all-time series.