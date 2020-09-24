Prep football: Week 4 Key Games

Class 4A
TODAY: Cheyenne East at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The T-Birds routed Laramie 56-13; the Broncs won 42-12 at Rock Springs.
LAST TIME: Sheridan defeated East 45-27 last year for its seventh consecutive victory in the series. ... The Broncs have also won 15 of the last 16 matchups against the T-Birds. ... Sheridan leads the all-time series 45-27.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Air assault. With Graedyn Buell at the helm, East averages a 4A-best 335.0 passing yards per game, with 15 TDs and just 1 INT. Sheridan counters with 4A's top defense (240.0 ypg) and has allowed just 2 passing TDs.
Class 3A
TODAY: Star Valley at Jackson, 7 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Braves defeated Rawlins 48-8 for their first win of the season; the Broncs ran over Riverton, 57-7.
LAST TIME: Star Valley shut out Jackson 30-0 last year in the regular season and won 42-21 in the semifinals for their fifth consecutive victory in the series. ... The Braves have also won 10 of the last 12 meeting against the Broncs and lead the all-time series 68-16.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Ground control. Star Valley needs to find a way to slow down the Jackson offense, which leads 3A in rushing (340.7 yog), passing (205.3 yog) and total offense (546.0). The Broncs rushed for 401 yards last week against Riverton.
Class 2A
TODAY: Upton-Sundance at Torrington, 7 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Patriots blasted former No. 1 Wheatland to the tune of 46-21; the Trailblazers won 40-14 at Tongue River.
LAST TIME: This is the first meeting between Upton-Sundance and Torrington. ... The 'Blazers, who played their first season in 1921, have an all-time record of 500-369-15 while the Patriots are 62-22 since first suiting up in 2012.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Clock management. The Patriots have the ability to strike from all over the field, so the 'Blazers need to control the ball and shorten the game.
Class 2A
TODAY: Lyman at Big Piney, 2 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The Eagles held on for a 12-7 victory at Lovell; the Punchers defeated Pinedale 48-2 in the Sublette County Showdown.
LAST TIME: Lyman earned a 6-0 shut out of Big Piney last year. ... The Eagles have won eight of the last 10 games against the Punchers. ... The longtime rivals first met in 1943 and have played every year since 1946, with Big Piney holding a 47-27-1 lead in the all-time series.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: QB pressure. Both teams prefer to run the ball, but whichever one can force the other team into passing situations will have an advantage.
Class 1A/9-man
TODAY: Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
LAST WEEK: The top-ranked Cyclones posted a 47-0 shutout of Wind River; the Hornets topped Saratoga 34-18.
LAST TIME: Southeast won 17-9 last year to snap a three-game skid against Pine Bluffs. ... The Cyclones hold a 30-14 lead in the all-time series, which has been contested every year since 1978.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Can the Hornets find the end zone? Sounds simple enough, but Southeast hasn't allowed a point through three games.
-- Series histories courtesy of wyoming-football.com
