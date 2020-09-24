Prep football: Week 4 Players to Watch

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRAXTON BUNDY, Natrona County: The senior RB carried the ball 30 times for 234 yards an three TDs in the Mustangs' Oil Bowl win over Kelly Walsh.

CARSYN WEBER, Rocky Mountain: The sophomore QB completed 5 passes, with 4 of them going for scores, and added 2 TD runs on just 5 carries in the Grizzlies' shutout of Riverside.

BRAYDEN BRUCE, Upton-Sundance: The senior caught three TD passes and added a 78-yard scoring run to go along with 3 PATs and a 2-point conversion in the win over Wheatland.

TY SWEETER, Pine Bluffs: The junior caught 3 passes, with all of them going for TDs, in the Hornets' win over Saratoga.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.