Prep football: Week 4 Players to Watch
Prep football: Week 4 Players to Watch

BRAXTON BUNDY, Natrona County: The senior RB carried the ball 30 times for 234 yards an three TDs in the Mustangs' Oil Bowl win over Kelly Walsh.

CARSYN WEBER, Rocky Mountain: The sophomore QB completed 5 passes, with 4 of them going for scores, and added 2 TD runs on just 5 carries in the Grizzlies' shutout of Riverside.

BRAYDEN BRUCE, Upton-Sundance: The senior caught three TD passes and added a 78-yard scoring run to go along with 3 PATs and a 2-point conversion in the win over Wheatland.

TY SWEETER, Pine Bluffs: The junior caught 3 passes, with all of them going for TDs, in the Hornets' win over Saratoga.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

