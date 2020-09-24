Prep football: Week 4 predictions

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South
Cheyenne East at Sheridan
Kelly Walsh at Laramie
Rock Springs at Natrona County
Gillette at Thunder Basin
Cody at Powell
Star Valley at Jackson
Upton-Sundance at Torrington
Lyman at Big Piney
Glenrock at Wheatland
Jack's picks (last week 10-0, overall 24-6): Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Cody, Jackson, Upton-Sundance, Lyman, Wheatland.
Sal's picks (last week 8-2, overall 15-5): Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Powell, Jackson, Upton-Sundance, Lyman, Wheatland.
