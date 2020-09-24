 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Week 4 predictions
View Comments

Prep football: Week 4 predictions

{{featured_button_text}}

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South

Cheyenne East at Sheridan

Kelly Walsh at Laramie

Rock Springs at Natrona County

Gillette at Thunder Basin

Cody at Powell

Star Valley at Jackson

Upton-Sundance at Torrington

Lyman at Big Piney

Glenrock at Wheatland

Jack's picks (last week 10-0, overall 24-6): Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Cody, Jackson, Upton-Sundance, Lyman, Wheatland.

Sal's picks (last week 8-2, overall 15-5): Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Powell, Jackson, Upton-Sundance, Lyman, Wheatland.

+21 
Jack Nowlin
+21 
Sally Ann Shurmur

Shurmur
+21 
Glenrock

Glenrock
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News