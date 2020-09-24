Prep football: Week 4 Storylines

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WE'RE TALKING PLAYOFFS: Sure, the start of the playoffs is still five weeks away, but with Week 4 marking the halfway point of the season for most teams, and the beginning of the stretch run for Class 4A teams. Top-ranked Central and No. 5 NC have played the toughest schedules so far, with both teams' opponents posting 10-6 combined records through four games. Central's push to earn the top seed for the playoffs is favorable considering their remaining five games are against teams that are a combined 6-14.

STREAKING: With all five defending state champion already having suffered a loss this season, the state's longest current winning streak is four games for both Cheyenne Central and Lyman. ... Ten teams are 3-0 heading into the Week 4 slate, which has undefeated matchups in 3A (Cody at Powell) and 2A (Lyman at Big Piney). ... NSI Academy has lost 15 in a row after falling at Ten Sleep, which earned its first victory since Sept. 9, 2017. The Pioneers didn't field a team the past two seasons due to lack of numbers.