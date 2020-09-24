Prep football: Week 4 Storylines

WE'RE TALKING PLAYOFFS: Sure, the start of the playoffs is still five weeks away, but with Week 4 marking the halfway point of the season for most teams, and the beginning of the stretch run for Class 4A teams. Top-ranked Central and No. 5 NC have played the toughest schedules so far, with both teams' opponents posting 10-6 combined records through four games. Central's push to earn the top seed for the playoffs is favorable considering their remaining five games are against teams that are a combined 6-14.
STREAKING: With all five defending state champion already having suffered a loss this season, the state's longest current winning streak is four games for both Cheyenne Central and Lyman. ... Ten teams are 3-0 heading into the Week 4 slate, which has undefeated matchups in 3A (Cody at Powell) and 2A (Lyman at Big Piney). ... NSI Academy has lost 15 in a row after falling at Ten Sleep, which earned its first victory since Sept. 9, 2017. The Pioneers didn't field a team the past two seasons due to lack of numbers.
SOMETHING'S GOT TO GIVE: This weekend features four games where neither team has won a game: Buffalo (0-2) at Rawlins (0-4), Newcastle (0-3) at Tongue River (0-3), NSI Academy (0-3) at Midwest (0-3) and Saratoga (0-2) at Riverside (0-3). ... All eight of the programs have had recent seasons where they struggled, but Midwest hasn't opened a season 0-4 since finishing 0-7 in 2007.
WELCOME TO THE PARTY: Class 3A teams finally start conference play this week, making it the last classification to do so. While Douglas and Lander appear to be the favorites in the East, this week's West games will help establish early pecking order as No. 2 Cody plays at No. 1 Powell and two-time defending state champ Star Valley plays at No. 3 Jackson.
