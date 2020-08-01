Preparations underway for flu season in Wyoming amid COVID-19 pandemic

“There are a lot of unknowns, but the way things look right now we’re going to be dealing with flu and COVID at the same time.”

The organization that represents the hospitals and about two-thirds of the nursing homes in Wyoming is also focusing on flu vaccinations and following recommendations of the state health officer to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands helps prevent both illnesses, he added.

Testing is already in short supply and he hopes to continue to see an increase in supplies.

“Unless we can see an increase in the amount of testing that we’re able to do within our state, and there are a lot of factors there, it could be really difficult,” he said. “Because right now, there are times when we struggle to have enough supplies to test all of our nursing homes and to have enough tests on hand to test the public that thinks that they may have contracted COVID.”

“It’s kind of the perfect storm,” Boley added. “You’re basically just going to put further burden and stress on an already fragile system when it comes to testing.”

WMC often admits several flu patients at a time during peak flu season, some of whom require the intensive care unit, Dowell said.