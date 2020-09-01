President Donald Trump has not been in contact with the Mountain West regarding fall football

The decision made to pause fall sports by the Mountain West and the other three leagues while the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Sun Belt, Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference still plan to play this fall has received some pushback. In no conference has it been stronger than the Big Ten, which for weeks has lacked transparency in the voting process among its university presidents and chancellors.

While parents of Big Ten players have protested the league’s decision and eight Nebraska football players have brought a lawsuit against the conference seeking the reinstatement of the football season, two Big Ten presidents — Michigan State’s Samuel L. Stanley and Minnesota’s Joan Gabel — told reporters after the conference announced its decision Aug. 11 that there wasn’t a traditional vote.

It wasn’t until the Big Ten responded to the lawsuit Monday that it revealed the league’s presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone fall sports. Warren said when the league announced its decision that it wouldn’t be revisited.