President: UW 'doing everything we can' to end postponement of football, other fall sports

LARAMIE -- More than a month after what he described as a "strong, strong consensus" among Mountain West presidents to postpone football and other fall sports indefinitely, University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said the school is trying to resume competition in those sports sooner rather than later.

"It was terribly disappointing for all of us -- especially those players and coaches, but also our amazing fans -- that a postponement of the fall season was determined to be necessary," Seidel said in a statement Thursday. "Our athletics director, Tom Burman, and our department of athletics are working hard with their colleagues to bring the postponement to an end for the Cowboys and Cowgirls. We’re not able to announce anything right now, but be assured that we’re doing everything we can to make it happen."