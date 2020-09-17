President: UW 'doing everything we can' to end postponement of football, other fall sports

LARAMIE -- More than a month after what he described as a "strong, strong consensus" among Mountain West presidents to postpone football and other fall sports indefinitely, University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said the school is trying to resume competition in those sports sooner rather than later.
"It was terribly disappointing for all of us -- especially those players and coaches, but also our amazing fans -- that a postponement of the fall season was determined to be necessary," Seidel said in a statement Thursday. "Our athletics director, Tom Burman, and our department of athletics are working hard with their colleagues to bring the postponement to an end for the Cowboys and Cowgirls. We’re not able to announce anything right now, but be assured that we’re doing everything we can to make it happen."
Seidel's comments come a day after the Big Ten backtracked on its decision to cancel fall football by announcing it will play a season starting the weekend of Oct. 23. The Pac-12, another league that's postponed for now, had state public health orders eased for its member schools in California and Oregon on Wednesday that will allow those teams to hold contact practices, so the league is also reportedly exploring the possibility of playing at some point this fall.
As for the Mountain West, commissioner Craig Thompson said Wednesday the league is "working daily" to develop a safe return-to-play plan for football and other fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday night, Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported the league is "aggressively exploring" options to play an eight-game season this fall, which would allow the conference to eligible for a New Year's Six bowl game.
"Due to recent advances in COVID-19 testing technology, and in light of the decision by the Big Ten Conference to return to competition in October, I am hopeful that we will find a safe path forward to get our athletics program back in business," Seidel said.
This story will be updated.
