Pro-hunting groups join Elk Refuge fight

Earthjustice managing attorney Tim Preso said when the lawsuit was filed last winter that the refuge’s deference to the state while formulating the plan violated a judge’s order from the last legal fight a dozen years ago.

“What’s remarkable about this is they had the D.C. Circuit Court telling them where the red line was that they can’t cross — Wyoming doesn’t have a veto — and then they’re willing to turn around and cross that line and give Wyoming a veto,” Preso said. “It’s not illegal to defer to the state, but what is illegal is when the Fish and Wildlife Service lets its deference to the state lead to violations of fundamental regulations that apply to the National Wildlife Refuge system, and that’s what happened here.”

Specifically, the lawsuit asks a judge to force the Fish and Wildlife Service, “within the shortest practicable period of time,” to compel a “lawful, objective and science-based plan” to phase out the 108-year-old feeding program on the refuge.

The outfitting groups, meanwhile, say that’s not a sustainable solution.

“You’ve got to have the feedgrounds so that the elk don’t starve to death,” Gilliland said. “None of us like it, but it’s just the way it is, and there’s a reason those elk feedgrounds were set up years and years and years ago.”