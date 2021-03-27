Program mentors aspiring hunters

“I was just a single woman wanting to learn,” Cassutt said.

She has watched Tilley excel on what was a steep learning curve.

“This really sparked something in her,” Cassutt said. “She went from not having handled a weapon and not having hunted at all to now where she’s harvested several different species of animals and is empowered to go out on her own.”

Cassutt followed Tilley on her hunts through sister programs including the Game and Fish #WYHUNTFISH and Wood River Deer Hunts, witnessing her joy in success and the empowerment of learning to go out on her own, then sharing the experience with family and friends.

The hunts were hosted by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, working closely with the First Hunt Foundation and Wyoming Outdoorsmen. It’s a unique collaboration, said Tara Hodges, the Game and Fish’s Cody regional information and education specialist. The organizations and private landowners are partnering for a third year to offer first-time hunters mentored opportunities and feeds into the new Outdoors University.

“No previous hunting experience or equipment is necessary. The program is designed for first-time hunters and those that don’t have the opportunity to learn from a friend or family member,” Hodges said.