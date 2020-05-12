Projects underway to document Wyoming history during pandemic

“And that’s obviously a hugely important part of what was going on in the country,” she said. “But I want to make sure that the kinds of things that are happening here in Wyoming, where it’s been such a different experience, are also documented. And it also, you know, it’s a way of documenting strength and how we coped with this and what methods we came up with for combating both the illness and the boredom and the upending of everything in your daily life.”

Wyomingites may donate a copies of their written thoughts to the Wyoming State Archives or the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming and use the hashtag #Covid19Wy on social media for the teams to later compile, including pictures of closed business signs, homemade masks or teddy bears in windows.

“We’re interested in people’s personal memories that live in Wyoming and what this time has been like for them,” Marquis said. “So it could be a journal or a diary that you keep or maybe keeping emails that you’ve been sending to family members or even like recording a Zoom call. And then, you know, sometimes the way that people express themselves is more creatively so maybe they’re writing poetry or writing a story or are taking photographs.”