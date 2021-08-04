Pronghorn population, hunting tags down due to habitat, climate woes

Fewer archers and shooters will pursue pronghorn in the forthcoming hunting season after snowstorms and drought prompted Wyoming Game and Fish Department to significantly reduce the number of licenses it issued this year.

Game and Fish estimated there to be 388,500 “speed goats” after the 2020 hunting season, the last estimate for which data is available. That’s 40,700 shy of the objective of 429,200 — about 9% below the population goal in the pronghorn’s stronghold state.

The agency expects 42,646 hunters this year, a drop of 9% from 2020. The agency expects them to have an 86% success rate and spend an average of 3.9 days hunting per animal killed.

Because of expected fluctuations in such large wildlife herds, the agency considers a population to be at objective if it is within 20%, plus or minus, of the specific figure. A dip in numbers is not always worrying because pronghorn are resilient, with does usually birthing twins, said Doug Brimeyer, wildlife management coordinator for Game and Fish.

“When we see a wildlife population reproduce at between 15%-20% per year, that’s pretty astounding,” he said. “That’s why I’m a little bit optimistic.