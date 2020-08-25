Proposals to raise sales and use taxes dismissed by Wyoming lawmakers

Pat Meyer, Park County’s assessor, supported the sales and use tax bill, saying 38% of sales tax were paid by tourists and it would be a pragmatic way to collect out-of-state dollars.

But University of Wyoming professor Christine Porter, who testified on behalf of the Wyoming Food Coalition, said the repeal of the tax exemption for food would exacerbate food insecurity and hit Wyoming’s low-income families disproportionately hard.

“Charging a grocery tax is the worst and most regressive tax you could put on any sales of goods or services, because of course everybody has to buy groceries,” Porter said.

“Families who are poor will go hungrier than they already are during COVID,” she added.

Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, proposed several amendments to the bill, urging the committee to maintain tax exemptions in place for groceries and health care services. Connolly also suggested an amendment to lift taxes for the low-income residents using banking and legal services.

All three amendments passed.

However, upon approval of the amendment to maintain the food tax exemption, Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, moved swiftly to table the bill.