Proposed $15 million housing program would go toward low and middle-income housing

Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendation to put $15 million toward housing needs would likely go toward new housing for low- and middle-income families, according to Ivy Castleberry, a policy adviser to the governor.

The proposal, announced Wednesday in a letter to lawmakers, would be funded by Wyoming’s roughly $120 million unused American Rescue Plan Act relief dollars.

Now, it’s up to the Joint Appropriations Committee to decide whether or not to agree to the proposal, amend it or reject it altogether. Even if it survives the committee, it would have to make it through next year’s legislative session before it could actually get funded.

According to federal guidelines, housing paid for with the relief money would have to serve people making less than or equal to 65% of their area median income, Castleberry said.

“It really does capture a significant portion of our workforce,” Castleberry said.

The program would be overseen by the Wyoming Community Development Authority.

The governor’s office wants the funds to go toward “shovel-ready” housing projects that — those that are more or less already off the ground, in other words. That’s partly because those developments can help people sooner, Castleberry said.

But there’s also a hard deadline attached to the relief money. The funds have to be set aside for a specific purpose by 2024, and spent by 2026.

So far, Wyoming hasn’t dedicated any ARPA relief funds toward housing issues. Before the 2022 legislative session, Gordon recommended putting $22.6 million toward affordable housing projects, though the Joint Appropriations Committee ultimately spiked the proposal.

The federal rules governing the relief funds were partly to blame, Castleberry said. It wasn’t clear how the money could be used for housing.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced new guidance on the relief funding this summer clearing up those ambiguities.

The governor’s office formed a working group to get a sense for how the program.

Communities consulted by a housing working group convened by the governor’s office said that, if given a slice of the $15 million, they’d use it to pay for things as wide-ranging as workforce housing, utilities infrastructure, single and multi-family homes and more.

“They kind of covered the entire gamut,” Castleberry said.

The recommendation comes as communities across Wyoming are struggling to house their residents.

“We certainly recognize this is not going to solve all of the housing needs that we have, but it was an opportunity to use them to address it to some degree at least or at least get a start on it,” Castleberry said.