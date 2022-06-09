Proposed wild horse removal prompts frustration on one side, anger on the other

A coalition of wild horse advocates this week once again condemned federal efforts to curtail the animals’ numbers in southwestern Wyoming.

The final proposal released last month — but not yet formalized — by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) would reduce the appropriate wild horse population across four herd management areas by roughly two-thirds, from an accepted range of 1,481–2,065 horses to between 464–836. The agency conducted its largest-ever gather in those management areas late last year, lowering their estimated population from 5,105 to 1,565.

While the proposed amendments preserve the existing regulations for the White Mountain herd management area, home to the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop, they would shrink the Adobe Town management area and eliminate the Salt Wells Creek and Great Divide Basin management areas.

The American Wild Horse Campaign, which has repeatedly sued the BLM in pursuit of stronger wild horse protections, jointly submitted a 107-page challenge with the Animal Welfare Institute and two wildlife photographers on Monday, the final day of the formal protest period.

If the agency isn’t receptive, the advocacy group may turn back to the courts.

“We are committed to pursuing all legal avenues to challenge these amendments and preserve the magnificent wild horses that are an integral part of the landscape in southern Wyoming,” Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign, said in a statement.

The plan is the product of an ongoing dispute that has pitted wild horse advocates, ranching interest groups and the BLM against one another since the Rock Springs Grazing Association sued the agency a decade ago over the presence of wild horses on private land.

Under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, if wild horses “stray from public lands onto privately owned land,” the BLM must “arrange to have the animals removed.” The law’s wording sounds simple enough. But in the checkerboard of private and federally managed lands in the southern part of the state, where horses are abundant and fences are rare, wild horses often stray onto private property.

“In this particular case, given the checkerboard land pattern, short of BLM engaging in extensive fencing, the only way they can meet that statutory obligation is by removing horses from those entire areas,” said Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, another ranching group involved in the case.

The BLM agreed in 2013 to make the amendments in its new management proposal — angering the American Wild Horse Campaign.

“The plan sets a dangerous precedent for private landowners to dictate whether federally protected wild horses will be allowed to live in their designated habitats on public lands, and threatens to undermine federal protections for wild horses across the West,” William S. Eubanks II, an environmental attorney with the law firm that filed the groups’ protest, said in a statement Tuesday.

The document also denounces the “astonishing decision” as “flagrantly illegal in several different respects,” arguing that federal law does not require it, and instead prohibits the BLM from making the “drastic wild horse reductions” it has outlined.

“BLM may only remove wild horses from public lands once they have been labeled ‘excess animals,’” the protest reads, “meaning there are insufficient quantities of habitat factors, such as forage, water, cover, and space, to support the existing herd size. … But BLM did not make that determination here.”

It’s a choice — or an oversight — that left all parties unsatisfied. Even though it agrees with the decision, the Rock Springs Grazing Association filed its own protest, arguing that the environmental analysis that the BLM is using to justify the amendments is inadequate.

The ranching groups want the analysis to focus more on wild horses’ impacts on water supply and forage and address how large numbers of wild horses affect other wildlife populations.

“There are strong resource reasons that support the proposed action,” Magagna said, “and the burden shouldn’t all be placed on, ‘We're doing it because of our court settlement.’”

