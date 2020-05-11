Prosecutor finds sheriff's captain justified in fatal Platte County shooting

Cain's mother, Donna Persefield, called authorities when her adults sons, David and Nathan Cain, were fighting on April 1. Russell responded to the home and was let inside by Cain's sister.

David Cain, according to the letter, told Russell to leave while holding the ax.

"Captain Russel drew his duty weapon and ordered David to drop the ax," according to the letter. "In the span of ten (10) seconds from the time Captain Russell observed David with the ax, he ordered David to drop the ax three times, saw David continue to walk toward him, saw David raise the ax with both hands in an threatening manner, ordered David to drop the ax the third time nine (9) seconds after first observing him with the ax.

"David continued toward Captain Russell who fired his weapon a second later when David was within a few feet from him," the letter states.

In an interview with the Star-Tribune, Cain's mother and brother had disputed parts of the law enforcement account. They say the fight between the brothers had already ended and David Cain was on his way to chop wood when the deputy arrived. They also say he didn't have time to react to the deputy's instructions to drop the ax before the officer fired three times.