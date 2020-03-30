Prosecutors charge Wyoming man with three murders after discovering bodies in Big Horn

Authorities arrested a Wyoming man Sunday after deputies found three dead people at his Big Horn home, the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Deputies had responded to the home after someone called the sheriff's office at 8:07 p.m. Sunday to report the man had contacted a family member and said he had killed someone, the sheriff's office said. Big Horn is a town of less than 200 just south of Sheridan.
Two hours later, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office arrested the man in Montana. In a subsequent Facebook post, authorities in Sheridan County identified the suspect as Dana Beartusk.
The suspect remains held in Montana, according to the sheriff's office post. The Sheridan County Attorney's Office has filed three counts of first-degree murder against him.
The victims have been identified as Seana Fisher, 54, Mochdaveyano “Blackhawk” Fisher, 25, and Angelina Beartusk, 51. Authorities say the victims were all related to Dana Beartusk.
Authorities say the investigation is being conducted by the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
In its post, the sheriff's office said there is no active community threat.
