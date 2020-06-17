Protesters seek ouster of Gillette mayor after councilman’s resignation

“What a bunch of crap,” said Dean Vomhof about the circumstances leading up to and following Lundvall’s resignation.

He told the council members if they couldn’t think for themselves and are only doing the mayor’s personal and political bidding, then they have no business being public servants.

“If you can’t stand up for yourself and you follow her, follow her out the door,” he said.

Chris Smith was the first to speak about what he called “an unrighteous act” in forcing Lundvall off the council and subsequent “shameful attempt” to smear him publicly.

He was referring to a lengthy statement the council released Monday evening detailing its reasons behind asking for Lundvall’s resignation. It also included four screenshots of posts liked by the former councilman that had the offensive content.

All four posts were made by Gillette resident Bob Vomhof, who also addressed the council Tuesday. Since he was first reported as being one of the posters involved late last week, Vomhof said he’s been harassed.