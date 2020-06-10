Protests reignite an old police brutality fight in Laramie

The POST commission’s director Chris Walsh told WyoFile the agency is responding to a complaint about Colling but declined to comment further.

By Monday, ACOPP’s petition had accumulated more than 2,000 signatures, the group’s director Karlee Provenza said. Around 700 of those have been added since the protests started, she said, and protest organizers have more physical signatures they haven’t entered into their online database yet. They had also accumulated a wave of cash through donations and sales of the T-shirts.

It’s “incredible,” Provenza told WyoFile.

Provenza, who is now running to replace retiring Democrat Rep. Charles Pelkey in Laramie’s House District 45, spoke to protesters before Friday’s march. She called on the marchers to maintain their activism and push for reforms, including community oversight boards for law enforcement and statute changes facilitating public access to police disciplinary records.

“George Floyd needs you here for the long haul,” Provenza said. “Breonna Taylor needs you here for the long haul. Robbie Ramirez and his family need you here … to do the hard work, the not sexy work, the difficult work to make sure their son, their nephew, their grandson didn’t die in vain.”