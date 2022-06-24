Providers say Roe decision is 'heartbreaking'

Abortion providers, activists and pro-abortion rights advocates in Wyoming are looking for a way forward after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned constitutional protections for abortion rights Friday.

"I just think it's heartbreaking," said Pro-Choice Wyoming Executive Director Sharon Breitweiser. "It's kind of a new day, though we've never had a lot of access in Wyoming."

Wyoming has just one doctor actively providing abortions in the state. The clinic, Women's Health and Family Care in Jackson, only provides medication abortions, which can be performed up until 10 weeks of a pregnancy. The procedure costs $600.

A clinic representative said Friday that they're unsure how Roe's reversal will affect their services, especially considering Wyoming's trigger ban includes exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape and incest.

Another clinic was set to open in Casper this month, but will be delayed around four to six months after someone set fire to the building in May.

Clinic founder Julie Burkhart said Friday that she is looking into the possibility of a lawsuit over the ban, which may delay its implementation. The clinic team is working with legal counsel to explore that avenue. Because the ban could be implemented in as little as five days, Burkhart said it would need to be a quick turnaround.

"Now that we have this opinion from the Supreme Court, the time is now," she said. "It's immediate."

Breitweiser said Friday's decision leaves her with more questions than answers.

"What does this mean for health care for people in our state? What kind of support do we need to be providing to folks, to the public, to medical providers?" Breitweiser said. "People are understandably really upset and really scared. This will not be the end of it, for sure."

"Dark day"

“This is a dark day,” said Christine Lichtenfels, one of the directors of Chelsea’s Fund, an organization that provides information about abortion access and financial help for people who want an abortion.

“It’s a dark day for women, for equal rights, for their families, for American values, really. For freedom.”

Wyoming doesn't have many resources for people who want to get an abortion; even without an abortion ban, a lot of people go out of state to get the procedure. But Lichtenfels said it’s important to remember that there have been other resources to get abortions outside of clinics.

“Let’s keep in mind that what is available is telehealth, medication abortion,” she said.

And with a wave of states, including neighboring Utah, Idaho, Nebraska and North and South Dakota poised to ban or limit abortion, there will be fewer out-of-state options.

“It makes a huge difference for any women of any reproductive age that you live in a place where you can control your own reproduction,” she said. “This government intrusion into your own daily life is intolerable, it’s not Wyoming like and should not be the case at all.”

Lichtenfels said, however, that she expects Chelsea’s Fund to continue doing what it has always done.

“We have every expectation to keep assisting people with information and funding as necessary,” she said. “There aren’t any legal limitations on that.”

Linda Burt, a civil rights attorney who was formerly the executive director of Wyoming ACLU, was watching news of Roe's reversal unfold when the Star-Tribune called her.

“We don’t know all the things that are going to happen as a result of this decision, but it’s going to make a seismic change for women and children in this country,” she said. “It’s a huge step back for women in terms of their personal decisions and their financial and economic mobility.”

She said she expects more legislation in the future around abortion, both to restrict and protect access to the procedure. With elections coming up, she said she hopes people will “pay very close attention to who they’re voting for and what those people stand for.”

“We talk so much about freedom in Wyoming,” Burt said. “This is an ultimate kind of freedom: to be able to make decisions on when or how to have a family or children."

