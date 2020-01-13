Public awareness of human trafficking increases, says study

Stevenson said she expects more disclosures to arise out of youth education because they might then have the tools to recognize what is happening in their own life or to someone they know. One of the challenges with obtaining a disclosure is ensuring the people with whom youth are in contact understand the next steps to take in a human trafficking case, Stevenson said.

“You usually get one shot at a disclosure, especially from youth,” Stevenson said. “And if they get laughed at or turned away or told that, ‘that doesn’t happen here,’ or something like that, you’re not going to get a second shot.”

The five-module classes are intended to provide tools to identify red flags in unhealthy relationships, heal from past trauma and identify a safe adult, Stevenson said.

The format lends itself to discussion, is interactive and tailored to each group. One goal is to remove the isolation associated with trauma and promote the idea that no one is in their struggle alone, she said. Youth in their classes often come to the same realizations and conclusions as adults.

Uprising is applying for a large grant to take their Sheridan pilot program across different counties, schedule large-scale training dates and keep momentum going around the conversation about human trafficking.

