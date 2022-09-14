Public lectures to educate Wyoming about the Constitution

It helps us know when presidents abuse their power, or when Congress passes a law that infringes on the rights of U.S. citizens. And you might have very different opinions about it, depending on where you live.

It’s the Constitution: the document responsible for the basic structure of the United States’ government, and the rights owed to its people.

Constitutional expert David Adler is coming to six Wyoming cities to talk about how the Constitution works, what it means and why it matters.

The tour began with a lecture in Sheridan on Monday. His next stop is Wednesday evening at Casper College’s McMurry Career Studies Center.

Adler is president of the Idaho-based Alturas Institute, which focuses on educating the public about the Constitution and other civics topics.

It’s practically “in the DNA” of Americans to idolize the Constitution — it’s regarded as a symbol of the country’s core values, Adler said. Americans know the document is important to keeping the government intact, and protecting their rights.

But most people don’t know much beyond that, Adler said, and that’s a problem.

“If citizens don’t have a satisfactory understanding of the Constitution, then it’s going to be very difficult for them to hold the government accountable,” he said.

Adler plans to start each lecture with a brief history of the Constitution’s origins, and what its authors had in mind what they wrote it.

Knowing the Constitution requires being familiar with its many nuances, too, he said. For one, many people interpret the document differently.

There’s “geographic constitutionalism,” for example, where people in different parts of the country develop varying views of the Constitution as part of the local culture, Adler said.

Western states like Wyoming are known for supporting a broad interpretation of the Second Amendment, which says citizens should be allowed to “keep and bear arms” and that they have a right to maintain a militia.

The event will also involve local students in the “We the People” program, an annual competition that invites high schoolers from across the country to participate in a simulated congressional hearing.

Adler will take questions from audience members during the lectures, too.

Each lecture is free and open to the public, and begins at 7 p.m.

Upcoming dates and locations include:

Jackson Hole: Sept. 20 at Jackson High School

Sweetwater County: Sept. 27 at Green River High School

Cheyenne: Oct. 10 at Laramie County Community College

Laramie: Oct. 11 in the University of Wyoming’s Arts and Sciences Auditorium

Casper College is also hosting its annual School of Social and Behavioral Sciences Seminar on Wednesday and Thursday. The seminar will touch on the intersection of about political discourse, social media and civic duty. Scott Cooper, a Casper native and 2020 Congressional candidate, will deliver the seminar’s keynote lecture, titled “Citizenship isn’t a spectator sport.”

Schedule for "Influence: It starts with us" Wednesday 6:30 p.m., Robert and Ruth Dove Conference Center - Casper College’s forensics team will debate whether or not elected officials should be able to block constituents on social media Thursday 9 a.m., Wheeler Concert Hall - Nathan Blank, chair of Casper College’s history, political science and legal history department, will present a lecture titled “The Elusive Middle”.

9:30 a.m. - Casper College psychology instructors Kristina Pham and Jennie Miller will deliver a talk on the psychology of language and influence.

10 a.m., Wheeler Concert Hall - Chad Hanson, a Casper College sociology instructor, will give a talk titled “What if Socrates had a Facebook page?”

10:30 a.m., Wheeler Concert Hall - Heather Lloyyd, co-chair of the seminar and a criminal justice instructor at the College, will present “I respectfully dissent: the Supreme Court and the discourse of disagreement”

11 a.m., Wheeler Concert Hall - Seth Cooper, a former Marine and Casper native, will deliver the seminar's keynote lecture, titled "It starts with us".

1 p.m., Union/University Building - Casper College will host a “Living Room Conversation,” a guided talk focused on building connections between people of different backgrounds