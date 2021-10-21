 Skip to main content
Public memorial for Wyoming Marine killed in Afghanistan set for Saturday in Jackson
Public memorial for Wyoming Marine killed in Afghanistan set for Saturday in Jackson

Welcoming of McCollum family

Hundreds of community members and visitors gather in downtown Jackson on Monday to honor the family of Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum as they are escorted home upon their return to Jackson. McCollum was a Jackson native who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan during operations to help Americans and Afghan allies flee the country. 

 Meg Potter, Jackson Hole News&Guide

A memorial service for Rylee McCollum, the Bondurant Marine that was killed in Kabul in August, is planned for Saturday in Jackson. 

The service is set to begin at the Jackson Hole Hereford Ranch at 2 p.m., and seating will start at 1 p.m. The ranch can be accessed from South Park Loop Road in Jackson.

Gov. Mark Gordon issued an order on Thursday for all United States and Wyoming flags statewide to be flown at half staff on Saturday.

The Jackson Hole News&Guide reported Wednesday that later Saturday evening, starting at 7 p.m., there will be a reception to celebrate his life with food, live music and storytelling.

