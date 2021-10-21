Public memorial for Wyoming Marine killed in Afghanistan set for Saturday in Jackson

A memorial service for Rylee McCollum, the Bondurant Marine that was killed in Kabul in August, is planned for Saturday in Jackson.
Support Local Journalism
The service is set to begin at the Jackson Hole Hereford Ranch at 2 p.m., and seating will start at 1 p.m. The ranch can be accessed from South Park Loop Road in Jackson.
Gov. Mark Gordon issued an order on Thursday for all United States and Wyoming flags statewide to be flown at half staff on Saturday.
The Jackson Hole News&Guide reported Wednesday that later Saturday evening, starting at 7 p.m., there will be a reception to celebrate his life with food, live music and storytelling.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ellen Gerst
City and crime reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.