Putting yourself out there: A guide for making friends in college in the digital age

Take a class completely outside your major

If you can’t find a club or job that forces you out beyond your typical social groups, take a class that will. Before the end of your first year in college, you will be well acquainted with your major, and know many of your peers fairly well. Odds are, these are going to be the people you spend the next 2-6 years with, so it’s good to get out of your comfort zone by taking a class that will expose you to new students. If you are an art major, take an auto class. If you are studying science, take a language class. Purposefully look for classes that are not directly related to your field of study. The more you can do this, the more opportunities you will give yourself to make new friends.

Befriend your mutuals

Odds are if you’re on social media (Twitter especially) you’ve come across people from school you don’t really know, but always post funny, endearing or interesting things. Instead of admiring from afar, start a conversation with them. Don’t be afraid to DM people that you see go to your school. But be safe! Plan to meet in public places on campus or around town until you know the person well.

Keep an open mind

More likely than not, what you expect or want out of college will change within your first month, and change every month or so from that point on. You are growing and changing as a person in more ways than you can imagine or will even realize at the time. In terms of meeting people, don’t limit yourself to finding the kinds of people you hung out with in high school, and let go of any expectations of who you want to meet or relationships you want to build. There’s no place for stigmas, stereotypes or preconceived notions in college. Try any and everything that you can.

