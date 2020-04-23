Quarantines but no new positive tests at Wyoming women’s prison

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced since a staff member at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk, the state’s only women’s prison, tested positive, a prison spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The agency announced on April 10 that a staff member had tested positive for the disease.

Since then, four staff members who had been in contact with the sick staffer came out of quarantine on April 15 without ever showing symptoms of being ill, Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesman Mark Horan told WyoFile on Tuesday. Three inmates have also been quarantined to see if symptoms appear and two inmates have been isolated out of concerns that they had symptoms of the virus.

Isolating and quarantining are separate terms — isolation is for people showing symptoms or who has been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, while quarantine is to wait and see if an individual develops the disease — but in both cases, the inmates were moved to separate areas of the prison and kept alone.

The department is quarantining all new inmates entering into the prison, Horan said, which accounts for one of the inmate quarantines.