Rabies moves north through Wyoming, risk to humans remains low

The most important action you can take to avoid rabies is “to make sure that outside pets are vaccinated for rabies to help reduce any issues,” Walker said.

But it’s not just pets that can get the disease. According to the state veterinary lab, dogs and cats are numbers three and four on the list of infected animals, but cows, mules and horses, rabbits, other rodents and even bighorn sheep, alpaca, and black bears have been tested for the disease this year. There have been 29 animal species tested at the lab.

A total of 610 animals have been tested for rabies so far this year, with the top five being skunks, bats, dogs, cats and raccoons, along with 19 cows. Of those animals suspected of having rabies, 256 were tested after having contact with humans and only 10 came back positive for rabies. Only after the positive tests were the people in contact required to get vaccinated.

More than anything, Walker said, it is important to know what to do if someone has a worry about a rabies infection. First, it’s important that someone is contacted to make sure a sick skunk or bat is handled humanely by someone who is familiar and comfortable with what to do. A local game warden is a good place to start — they can send samples to the appropriate veterinary laboratories.